Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa reveals wife’s reaction to gruesome cut on his arm

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a gruesome nick on his arm during the team’s win over the New York Jets during the NFL’s first Black Friday game.

The Dolphins got the win but Tagovailoa had a chunk of his skin ripped off his right arm.

On Wednesday, he was asked how his arm was doing and shared that his wife caught wind of the injury as she was eating some Thanksgiving leftovers.

“It’s good. I was told by my wife – she didn’t see it but then she got text messages from people about what it looked like and they said it was disgusting while they were eating their leftover meals,” he said.

“Sorry, I couldn’t help you there. I didn’t know it happened until I came to the sideline and then Mike White sort of pointed it out. I guess it was just from the adrenaline. It was a nice chunk that came off. If someone can find that piece, that’s yours.”

Tagovailoa said he received some stitches but wasn’t expecting a tattoo touch-up anytime soon. He said it will make a good story for his son in the future.

“I think it’ll be a great story for Ace when he grows up. I saved three people in the ocean and I got bit by a shark.… 500-pound shark, I killed it.”

Miami won 34-13. Tagovailoa was 21-of-30 with 243 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two picks.

The Dolphins are on the road in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders.