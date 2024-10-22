Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa set to practice this week, return from concussion

The Miami Dolphins are set to get a huge boost on offense this weekend: their quarterback who makes the whole operation go.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Tua Tagovailoa is set to practice this week, lining him up to play this Sunday.

Tagovailoa has missed Miami’s last four games after suffering yet another concussion in Week 2. This one seemed awfully similar to his head injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, when he clearly was out of it.

He was placed on injured reserve, which forced him to miss at least the team’s next four games. However, it appears he will miss the minimum amount of time.

Tagovailoa was tackled by Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills when he suffered the concussion.

With Tagovailoa’s history of head injuries, the calls were again loud for him to consider retirement. He did consult with experts, but ultimately, it seems like he is choosing to stay on the gridiron.

For as much flack as Tagovailoa receives for his on-field play, the Dolphins sure do miss him. They have not scored more than 15 points since he was shelved, as Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle simply are not starting-caliber quarterbacks.

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards last year, while Tyreek Hill had the most receiving yards.

In his QB’s absence, Hill has failed to garner 70 receiving yards in a game, and he hasn’t scored since Week 1.

Tagovailoa parlayed his impressive 2023 season with a $212.4 million contract he signed right before the season started. It was the largest four-year deal in NFL history.

Miami will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1 p.m. before traveling to Buffalo to face the team Tagovailoa was injured against.

