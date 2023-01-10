Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa still not cleared to practice with playoffs around the corner

The status of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is up in the air for Sunday’s wild-card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa went back into concussion protocol after the team’s Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers and missed the last two games of the season. Skylar Thompson eked out a win for the Dolphins against the New York Jets in the Week 18 finale to limp into the playoffs.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel on Monday said he hoped to have more clarity on the quarterback situation by the middle of the week.

“So he has not been cleared for that level yet,” McDaniel said of whether Tagovailoa had been cleared for non-practice drills. “I’m hoping to – with all three active roster quarterbacks, they all have injury-related concerns. I’m hoping to have some clarity on Wednesday. But as of right now, it’s literally the same, if not more vague, than when I just saw most of you guys last.”

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson had a fun moment with Tyreek Hill after the win over the Jets. She was also looking for answers.

“If Tua comes back, it’s gonna be something special because when he’s in there it’s different. Like guys feel that around him. Guys go harder,” Hill said.

Hill was then asked whether he had any inside information.

“That’s a little above my pay grade. If you guys can see my eyes, I’m not gonna wink,” Hill told Anderson as the veteran reporter lifted up his sunglasses just to make sure.

Hill kept his eyes forward.

Injuries have hampered Tagovailoa’s great 2022 season. In 13 games, he’s thrown for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdown passes – both career highs. He led the NFL in quarterback rating (105.5), yards per attempt (8.9) and yards per completion (13.7).