Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa takes firm stance on Guardian Cap use

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may be on track to play against the Arizona Cardinals for a pivotal Week 8 matchup after he suffered a devastating concussion.

Tagovailoa suffered the injury against the Buffalo Bills, and he’s been sidelined ever since. As he worked his way back to getting cleared and into game shape, he made clear on Monday that he wouldn’t go the next step toward possibly protecting his head.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He said he wouldn’t wear a Guardian Cap.

“Personal choice,” he said when asked why he wouldn’t wear the headgear.

Tagovailoa said he would have to be smarter on the field to prevent himself getting hurt even further.

“Just got to be smart, that’s it. Just got to be smart,” he said. “My entire time playing football, I’ve been a competitor, and that is or was sort of my edge when I would run from high school, even in college I would do the same thing. But it’s a professional setting; this is the professional level, the best of the best, you just cant be doing that. So definitely got to stay more available for the team, for the organization, for our guys.”

Several players have worn the Guardian Cap this season.

GIANTS SHOULD REGRET LETTING SAQUON BARKLEY GO AFTER LIGHTING IT UP AGAINST THEM, EX-NFL STAR SAYS

The cap was invented in 2011, and since it was introduced in the NFL two years ago, concussions have gone down in training camp by more than 50% from the average of the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons, according to the league.

The Guardian Caps were introduced during training camp before the start of the 2022 season. They were made mandatory at preseason practices in 2023 as well as any regular-season or playoff practice that featured contact. Only quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive backs, kickers and punters are not obliged to wear the piece of protection.

The NFL has stated that if both players involved in helmet-to-helmet contact are wearing the cap, the force of the impact is lowered by at least 20%, and 10% if one player is wearing it.

The league also reported that Guardian Caps worn during training camp practices in 2023 helped the league realize a seven-year low in training-camp concussions.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins weighed in on whether he would wear the Guardian Cap this season when he spoke to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had said in August that he probably wouldn’t wear it.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.