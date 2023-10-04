Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa turns to Jesus Christ after tough loss to Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a tough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

After a high-octane start to the season, Tagovailoa was 25-for-35 with 282 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 48-20 loss. He was sacked four times.

In the postgame press conference, Tagovailoa was asked how his faith helped him get over games like the one on Sunday.

“I think the best thing about being a believer of Jesus Christ, to me, is that the Good Lord up above doesn’t care whether you win a game, whether you lose a game,” Tagovailoa said.

“For me, it’s been a little tough having to play on Sundays, having to understand that I’m not able to go to church. Really a lot of it is having to watch church online after games and things like that. But allowing me this platform, to me, is the thing in the world to be able to profess my faith on something that I firmly believe in, something that’s been foundationally instilled in me at a young age.”

Tagovailoa expressed his belief in the power of prayer and how it helps him on the sidelines.

“When I’m out there, I even pray before I go out to a series and whatnot. I’m always praying. I’m on the sideline (and) it looks like I’m talking to myself, I’m speaking in tongues.

“Some people think, ‘What? This guy knows how to speak in tongues?’ I grew up in a non-denominational Christian church my entire life, so yeah, it does a lot. So having to remember scripture always keeps me encouraged in continuing to press forward, especially in times like this.”

Miami, now 3-1, will play the New York Giants next week.