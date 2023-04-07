Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill announces plans to retire after contract ends, reveals post-NFL career plans

All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill plans on retiring with the Miami Dolphins in the near future.

Hill, 29, made the revelation during a recent appearance on WHB-AM, adding he has other interests he wants to pursue outside football.

“I’m going for 10 [seasons], man. I’m going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins, and then I’m going to call it quits. I want to go into the business side. … I wanna do so many things in my life, bro.”

The former Kansas City Chiefs star was traded to the Dolphins in March 2022 in exchange for a number of draft picks, including a 2022 first-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

He later signed a four-year, $120 million deal that will keep him in Miami through the 2026 season.

“I really want to get into like the gaming space,” Hills said of his post-NFL plans. “I really want to get huge in that, and that’s kind of what I’m doing right now. I’m using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn’t launched yet.”

Hill said he would also like to get into coaching, adding, “not for long, though.”

Hill is coming off his best season yet with 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns.