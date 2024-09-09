Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill detained hours before game vs Jaguars

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill appeared to be detained by police on Sunday morning just hours before the team was set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars to start the season.

Videos on social media showed Hill in handcuffs with several police officers around him. Other photos showed Hill on the sidewalk with the stadium in the background. Hill was seen in gray sweatpants and a white tank top.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN that the star NFL player had been detained by police over an alleged driving violation.

“I just left Tyreek and he is getting ready to play today,” Rosenhaus.

Miami released a statement.

BILLS’ DAMAR HAMLIN TALKS BECOMING STARTING SAFETY AFTER CARDIAC EPISODE

“This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police,” the team said on X. “He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support.

“Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

Rosenhaus later told Fox News Digital: “What happened today to Tyreek at the stadium is completely unacceptable. Tyreek did not deserve to be treated that way by the police involved. Tyreek’s legal team will be pursuing this matter on Tyreek’s behalf and I’m sure they will consider taking legal action.”

The five-time All-Pro is looking to build upon a fantastic 2023 season. He was garnering MVP attention through most of last season. He finished the year with 119 catches for 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdown receptions. He led the league in receiving yards and touchdown catches.

Hill will be in his third season with the Dolphins, but Miami is still looking for that elusive playoff victory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami has not won a playoff game since the 2000 season – an AFC Wild Card victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.