Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill discusses state of home after devastating fire: ‘It’s done’

A massive fire broke out last week at the Florida home of NFL All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins star was at a practice when the blaze started.

Davie Fire Rescue later determined the fire was an “unintentional, accidental” event that was sparked by a child who was playing with a lighter inside the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire shortly after arriving at the mansion located in Southwest Ranches last Wednesday. Southwest Ranches is located around 23 miles west of Fort Lauderdale.

But during a recent episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” Hill spoke about the extensive damage the fire left behind.

“It’s done,” Hill told teammates. “House done, bro. … Smoke damage, fire damage, the whole upstairs is burnt down.”

It remains unclear if the home will undergo repairs or if any part of the structure will have to be knocked down.

Hill was seen leaving Dolphins practice after he learned about the two-alarm fire. Video from WSVN-TV later showed him outside the house with a walking boot. The 29-year-old continues to nurse a lingering ankle injury he suffered during a game.

The Dolphins said in a statement no one was injured as a result of the fire.

“Tyreek has been in communication with his family. Everyone is out of the house and safe at this time. He has also left practice to deal with the situation.”

Hill’s longtime agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also told reporters that Hill was in good spirits in the hours after the fire.

“(Tyreek) and his family are safe, no one was injured, No. 1. No pets, so we’re very grateful [for that],” Rosenhaus said last week.

“Very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out,” he went on. “Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home. Obviously, there’ll be some smoke and water damage — and it’s very difficult for anybody, obviously, to have your home catch on fire — but Tyreek was handling it. He and his family were handling it with as much poise as you could hope.”

Hill purchased the seven-bedroom home in 2022 for an estimated $6.9 million. Hill is in his second season with the Dolphins. He has an NFL-best 1,717 receiving yards this season.

The Dolphins travel to Hill’s former NFL home, Kansas City, this weekend for a wild-card round matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

