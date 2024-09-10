Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill explains 4-word message after bodycam footage of detention is released

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill posted a four-word message on social media following the release of the bodycam footage of the officers involved in his detention on Monday.

“Let’s make a change,” he wrote on X.

He then appeared on CNN and elaborated on what he meant with those words.

“I’m not a big believer in diving people,” Hill said. “I don’t believe in all that. I believe in bringing people together because that’s my purpose in life. I do football camps all across the world trying to bring different people together … because we in this together, baby. We’re on this Earth together. We gotta live together.

“So, when I say, ‘Let’s make a change,’ let’s do it together. So, Miami PD, really all officers across the world, one officer doesn’t make the whole group look bad. Everybody has bad apples. Every team has bad apples. It’s my job to use my platform and my resources so that way I’m able to align with these different stations.

“We done tried it all. We done protest. We even took a knee. We done did walks. So what’s next? Me and my wife are brainstorming on how we can be a part of this change. It’s important to us. We want to be able to change lives all across the world – not just Miami.”

Hill said if he wasn’t a celebrity athlete there would have been a different story playing out, suggesting he may have been shot or hauled off to jail.

The bodycam footage was released earlier Monday. The footage captured the intense moments which saw Miami-Dade Police officers stopping Hill, then taking him out of his vehicle and putting him in handcuffs as the situation escalated.

The Dolphins called for punishment for the officers involved in the incident.

Hill still managed to play on Sunday and scored an 80-yard touchdown. He celebrated the score by poking fun at his detention.

