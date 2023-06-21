Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill involved in police investigation of assault, battery

Just about a month before training camp, Tyreek Hill has found himself in hot water.

Miami-Dade police told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that they are “investigating an allegation of an Assault/Battery involving” the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

Miami Local 10 News reports that Hill allegedly hit a man on Sunday working at Haulover Marina after the two got into a disagreement.

Miami-Dade police were seen at the marina on Monday, and police confirmed the investigation was underway on Tuesday.

Hill was fishing with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, on Tuesday.

The receiver is entering his second season with the Dolphins after spending his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning Super Bowl LIV with them.

Hill has been a Pro Bowler in each of his first seven seasons, and this past season, he was named a First-team All-Pro for the fourth time.

The 29-year-old racked up career highs with 119 catches and 1,710 receiving yards.

Miami’s minicamp was from June 6-8. Their report date for training camp has not been announced.