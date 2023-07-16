Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill makes bold prediction for 2023 season: ‘I will break 2,000 yards next year’

Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill expects his second season in Miami to be special.

During a recent episode of the “It Needed to be Said” podcast, Hill made a pair of bold predictions. “I will break 2,000 yards next year,” Hill said in reference to the first lofty goal.

He then promised to bring a Super Bowl championship to Miami, saying the Dolphins will win “another Super Bowl.” The Dolphins franchise last won a Super Bowl in 1973.

“Two thousand yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league. You all think Cheetah gonna leave without doing something he promised himself he was going to do as a [kid]? Two thousand yards and another Super Bowl. We’re getting that. Believe that,” Hill proclaimed.

Former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson finished the 2012 season with 1,964 receiving yards, which remains a single-season record. Hill finished the 2022 season with 1,710 yards.

Minnesota Vikings star wide out Justin Jefferson’s 1,809 receiving yards led the NFL last season.

This is not the first time Hill has shared his desire to have the greatest statistical season for an NFL wide receiver in history.

Last month, Hill said the 17 regular season games presents an opportunity to get to the 2,000 yards mark. The NFL regular season scheduled increased from 16 games to 17 games for each team in 2021.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Hill said on June 8 when asked if the 2,000-yard mark was realistic. “I think the added game gives me quite the advantage, so yeah.”

Hill had a prolific first half in 2022, racking up 1,104 receiving yards in the first nine games of the year. If he continued to produce at that same pace throughout the final eight games, he would have likely eclipsed the 2,000 yards mark.

But, the Dolphins dealt with multiple injuries at the quarterback position, which impacted Hill’s production.

The Dolphins bolstered its receivers rooms this offseason by signing Braxton Berrios and Chosen Anderson.

Aside from Hill’s impressive 2022 campaign, Jaylen Waddle had a strong sophomore season. The former Alabama standout finished the season with a career-best 1,356 yards.