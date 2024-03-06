Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill opens up on divorce drama, reveals when things ‘spiraled’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill raised eyebrows in January when it appeared he filed for divorce from his wife after about 70 days of marriage.

While he denied he was getting divorced despite filing for it in Florida, he explained what caused the tumult in his relationship with Keeta Vaccaro during an interview on “The Pivot” podcast with Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder.

Hill explained the issue stemmed from a discussion with Vaccaro over a postnup.

“That was really where it all spiraled from,” he said on the podcast.

He added, “All I’m going to say is, s— gets weird when you tell people outside your family.”

The divorce proceedings were dropped in February after the petition was withdrawn. In January, he pushed back on reports the two were getting divorced.

“Boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way,” Hill wrote on X in response to the Sun Sentinel report.

Hill and Vaccaro tied the knot back in November during the Dolphins’ bye week. She was on hand when the Dolphins hit the road to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to play the New York Jets in the NFL’s first Black Friday game.

The wide receiver battled through a painful ankle injury and told reporters after the game he played through it after his wife texted him to get back in the game.

“Then I just made up in my mind, I came in at halftime, I texted my wife, I was like, ‘This s— hurt.’ I need an ankle massage tonight, and she’s like, ‘You’d better get you’re a– back in that game, dawg.’ I was like, ‘All right.’ So I just made up my mind that it’s going to hurt. It’s going to suck. Tonight and tomorrow morning,” he said at the time.

To start 2024, Hill’s home caught fire in what officials ruled was accidental and caused by a child. Helicopters outside his home appeared to show Hill upset while talking to Vaccaro.

Hill finished one of the best seasons of his career, nearly attaining 2,000 yards receiving. He had 119 catches for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. He led the NFL in receiving yards and touchdown catches in 2023.

