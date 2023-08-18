Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill opts for ‘Madden’ over film sessions before games

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one the best in the game, and the seven-time Pro Bowler doesn’t even watch film of his opponents.

Hill spoke to reporters on Thursday from Miami’s training camp and said that film study is not an aspect of his profession he focuses on.

“Believe this or not, I don’t watch no film,” Hill said, per the Dolphins website. “I just know the game of football inside out. I’ve been playing this game since I was a kid, since I was like, five, six. And I grew up in a football household. Plus, my dad was a coach. So I know every defense. I know every defensive line, what they’re doing. I know everything. The safety is going to tell the story. I know all of it. And when I first came into the league, obviously, I was athletic. Obviously, I had the ability to make plays.

“But the next step is being able to recognize coverages, being able to understand the DB’s leverage, and what certain releases you need to use. So, I’ve been all about that, and I’m getting the young guys on that, too, though. Whether it’s (Jaylen) Waddle, whether it’s other guys in our room.”

When asked how he gets a read on opponents who are new to the league, Hill pointed to one of the most popular video games of all time.

“So, Madden has a good tell of how good players are,” Hill said. “So, I just play Madden the night before, and I go look at all the ratings. So, let’s say, for instance, they had Steve Nelson and Derek Stingley over there. Two phenomenal players by the way. I just go get on Madden, I go to the EA rosters then I scroll down and see what their awareness is, their speed he is, and their strength. And that’s how I get a good tell on them.”

While some may feel that film study is necessary in order to be successful on the field, Hill’s seven NFL seasons say otherwise.

Hill has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his seven seasons and has gone over 1,000 receiving yards in season five times.

In his first year with the Dolphins in 2022, Hill had career highs in catches (119) and yards (1,710) as Miami made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

He did so with a revolving cast at quarterback as starting QB Tua Tagovailoa missed five starts while being sidelined with two documented concussions.

With Tagavailoa preparing to enter the 2023 NFL season healthy, Hill is eyeing a lofty goal.

Hill thinks he can surpass 2,000 yards in a single season, breaking Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964 yards in 2012.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Hill said in June when asked whether the 2,000-yard mark was realistic. “I think the added game gives me quite the advantage, so yeah.”

Miami opens the season on September 10th against the Los Angeles Chargers.