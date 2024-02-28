Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill sued by influencer claiming he broke her leg after being ‘humiliated’ in football drills

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A social media influencer has filed a lawsuit against Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, claiming he fractured her leg, which required “surgery with orthopedic reconstruction and hardware implantation.”

Sophie Hall, a 35-year-old plus-size model and influencer, is seeking over $50,000 in damages after alleging Hill was “enraged” after being “humiliated” by Hall during a “friendly football lesson” at his Miami mansion, causing the leg fracture.

“Ms. Hall now brings this action to recover compensatory and punitive damages for the significant harm that Mr. Hill caused by his intentional and reckless misconduct,” the lawsuit, filed in Broward County Court Feb. 23, states in its introduction.

Hall is suing Hill for battery, assault and negligence.

Hall, a native of Britain who has over 2 million followers across her multiple social platforms, provided Instagram screenshots of her introduction to Hill, which she claims never happened until she purchased a ticket for her son to attend the Dolphins receiver’s “Tyreek Hill Football Camp” June 17, 2023.

A May 24, 2023, interaction over social media included Hill messaging “in a flirtatious and playful manner” by saying Hall wasn’t 6-foot-1, which is in her social media bio. Hill replied after Hall made it known she purchased the ticket for the camp, saying she would be “towering over everyone” and “I’ve been know [sic] to be a good stepdad.”

Hall claims that Hill gave her his phone number, and after the camp in June, he invited her over to his house. The lawsuit continues by stating Hill provided flight and travel arrangements for Hall to spend time with him at his mansion June 28, 2023.

Hall claims that Hill worked out with his football trainer on a turf field at his mansion, and after his session was over, he “invited Ms. Hall to participate in offensive line drills with him.”

“Defendant Hill asked Ms. Hall to stand in a defensive line stance while he stood opposite her in an offensive lineman stance, ‘hiked’ the ball to the quarterback, and told her to rush him as if she wanted to chase the quarterback,” the lawsuit states. “Ms. Hall did as instructed and on contact with the Defendant, caused Hill to be pushed backwards, garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including the Defendant’s mother, sister, friend and trainer.”

Hall alleges that Hill’s “attitude changed and he became angry,” while setting up for another play. This time, Hill was allegedly in the defensive line position, and “Ms. Hall held her own against Mr. Hill.”

On a fourth play, Hall claims to have remained the offensive lineman as Hill played the pass rusher. This time, Hill allegedly “charged into her violently and with great force, resulting in significant and serious injuries.”

“The crushing force was so great that she sustained a right leg fracture, necessitating surgery with metal hardware implantation,” the lawsuit states.

Hill allegedly downplayed the injury and “simply told her to rest and offered her a bed to lay down and ice her leg.” Hall remained at Hill’s home until travel arrangements could be made to return home a couple days later.

After Hill “failed to get her any medical attention or treatment at any time,” Hall returned home, where she saw an orthopedist on July 1, 2023. She was diagnosed with a right leg fracture.

Despite “weekly physical therapy sessions” and visits to a specialist, Hall claims she still has “persistent pain and weakness in her lower extremities.”

“Defendant Hill’s aggression towards Ms. Hall is consistent with his history of violent and aggressive behavior towards women,” the lawsuit also states.

Hill has had a controversial off-the-field past, including a 2014 incident when he was kicked off his Oklahoma State football team after being charged with felony domestic assault and battery by strangulation. His girlfriend at the time, Crystal Espinal, said she was choked and punched in the stomach and face by Hill.

Espinal was eight weeks pregnant with Hill’s child at the time. Hill eventually pleaded guilty to the charges and a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office led to three years probation.

Hill has also been involved in child abuse allegations, including a case in 2019 for which he was suspended by the Kansas City Chiefs. He was eventually reinstated after he pleaded his innocence and a district attorney determined there wasn’t sufficient evidence he had broken son Zev Carter’s arm.

Hill has also dealt with multiple paternity lawsuits, one of which is pending in Broward County Court after a May 15, 2023, filing and another reopened in the same court from a Jan. 17, 2023, filing.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did not immediately answer a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Tuesday.