Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill suggests his children can make it difficult for him to ‘mentally lock in’ for NFL games

Tyreek Hill is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. The six-time All-Pro recently opened about fatherhood.

The Miami Dolphins star addressed the difficulties that sometimes arise when his children want to visit stadiums to watch him play.

Hill recently joined Rapper Gille tha King and entrepreneur and influencer Wallace “Wallo 267” Peeples for an episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast and shared details on how his personal life can sometimes overlap with his professional football life.

Hill grew up in South Georgia and rose to stardom during his high school football playing days. Hill spoke about his unlikely odds of making it to the NFL.

“I’ve never really had a moment to sit back and just embrace who I’ve become, and I need that… I need to do that sometimes.” Hill said.

“I grew up in the South, man,” as some children played in the background as he sat outside a family home during the interview.

“You see what it is. You see my boys running around here. It don’t matter how many kids I have. A lot of people won’t be able to say, ‘Tyreek don’t take care of his kids though…’ I think that’s the biggest thing. I wish all of them would have been here. All my kids love coming to the game and stuff like that.”

Hill also did not refute claims that he had fathered 10 children.

“You play offense, but off the field, you’re the all-time leading tackler. You’ve got 10 kids,” Hill was asked. “You’re just a family man!” Hill then lowered his head as both co-hosts laughed.

Hill’s career-best 1,799 receiving yards led the league last season, but he admitted he sometimes struggles to “mentally lock in” because of his children.

“Sometimes it can be so hard for me to like mentally lock in because I’ve got daughters too. You know how daughters be. They want to be Daddy’s girl. They want to be held and stuff like that.

“Sometimes it is tough, but at the same time, I’ve got to be aware I’ve still got a job to do. But I’ve got to be father to my kids in this small moment that I’ve got them here. It’s a lot.”

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Hill spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning one Super Bowl along the way. The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins in March 2022 in exchange for multiple draft picks. He later signed a four-year contract with Miami.

Hill’s wife Keeta Veccaro also made a short appearance in the episode. The couple’s marriage became a topic of conversation earlier this year as divorce rumors surfaced. Hill pushed back against the rumors and said he fired a staffer who filed divorce papers without his permission.

“Now a lot of people been in my business lately, me and (Keeta’s) business, and I just gotta say that it sucks. A lot of our stuff is public record, but behind closed doors, a lot of people got fired too for just doing things without our yes,” the Dolphins said during a Twitch live stream in January.

Hill and Vaccaro tied the knot in November 2023 during the Dolphins’ bye week.

Hill’s South Florida home caught on fire in January. Davie Fire Rescue later determined the fire was an “unintentional, accidental” event that was sparked by a child who was playing with a lighter inside the home.

The Dolphins were featured on the in-season version of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” in 2023. During one of the episodes, Hill spoke about the extensive damage the fire left behind.

“It’s done,” Hill told teammates. “House done, bro. … Smoke damage, fire damage, the whole upstairs is burnt down.”

