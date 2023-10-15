Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill takes phone to perform dazzling celebration after latest touchdown

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill once again found the end zone this week, and his latest touchdown celebration dazzled at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

With just under two minutes to play in the first half, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found his favorite target with 1-on-1 coverage and Hill creating separation on a go route. He launched the ball downfield, and Hill hauled it in for a 41-yard score.

But Hill never stopped running when he got into the end zone.

He found an NFL social media worker in the back of the end zone, and took his phone to perform one of his patented backflips. Hill flashed a peace sign to the video before running off the field.

The point of view from the phone was pretty cool to see.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Hill was penalized for doing so.

Hill made some noise on social media last week as well after scoring against the New York Giants. He jumped up and tried to find his mom with his touchdown ball. However, a fan snatched the ball from Hill before being confronted by his mother.

Hill shared a video of him meeting the fan at a restaurant, and the fan admitted he had no clue his mom was behind him when he grabbed the ball after Hill tossed it into the stands.

Finding the end zone has been Hill’s specialty, as this touchdown was his sixth of the season. He’s making quite the case for Offensive Player of the Year as he was leading the NFL in receiving yards with 651 as well as receiving touchdowns entering Week 6.

The Dolphins were on their way to yet another win despite starting this game with a 14-0 deficit to the Carolina Panthers.