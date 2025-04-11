Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, wife seen on video in confrontation during domestic drama

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife, Keeta Hill, were seen on the balcony of his high-rise condo the day of his reported domestic dispute that involved police, a video obtained by Fox News Digital showed.

Hill is holding the couple’s 5-month-old daughter while he and his wife look over the balcony from the 35th floor Monday.

Fox News Digital obtained a police report from the incident after the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department responded to an “assault in progress” at Hill’s condo. Hill and his wife were present when authorities arrived. His wife’s mother, Alesia Vaccaro, who made the 9-1-1 call, was also there.

The case is considered closed after officers determined no crime was committed.

“On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident, and the case was closed,” a Dolphins spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.”

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did not immediately answer a request for comment.

According to the police report, Vaccaro told authorities she had been living with her daughter and Hill since the birth of her granddaughter in November.

She called police after Hill allegedly threw a laptop on the floor, grabbed his daughter and started walking to the balcony in the high-rise condo when Hill and his wife had an argument.

The report added that Vaccaro called Hill “very aggressive and impulsive,” saying she feared for her daughter’s safety.

Keeta Hill also spoke with police, saying she and her husband had been arguing more often recently. She alleged he “becomes angry and throws objects.” Couples therapy between the two is “not working out” either.

The argument Vaccaro called police about involved Keeta telling the star receiver he wasn’t involved enough with his child. Keeta said Tyreek, “without malice,” grabbed their daughter and began walking around the condo with her.

Hill told officers he had just gotten home from offseason training when an argument broke out about the couple’s therapy. He admitted grabbing their baby as well.

“I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want,” Tyreek said, according to the report.

Tyreek and Keeta said the argument never got physical, though the report notes a bruise on Keeta’s upper chest area. She said it may have unintentionally occurred when Tyreek took their daughter from her.

Keeta added that she is “in the process of filing for divorce.”

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.