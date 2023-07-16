Donald Trump made $2.5 million to broadcast 2021 boxing match

Donald Trump: entrepreneur, president, boxing analyst.

Trump added to his long resume in 2021 when he provided color commentary during a fight between boxing legend Evander Holyfield and former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.

The boxing match took place at The Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, roughly midway between his golf course in Miami and his Mar-a-Lago estate.

But to get Trump on the mic, it was certainly no bargain.

Triller Legends II LLC forked up $2.5 million to Trump to get him on the broadcast.

Trump was on an alternate broadcast of the bout alongside his son Donald Jr., Jorge Masvidal and others.

The figure was revealed in a revised personal financial disclosure filing from Trump himself. It is the most money Trump has made for an appearance post-presidency.

Trump was recently spotted at UFC 290 in Las Vegas with longtime friend Dana White, the president of the promotion, but it was hardly the first time at a UFC event.

Belfort won the fight with a first-round technical knockout.