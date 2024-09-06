Donna Kelce shows off message son Travis wrote on her jersey before first game

Donna Kelce has always shown up in style for Kansas City Chiefs games for her son, star tight end Travis Kelce.

Before the Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens in Thursday night’s NFL season opener, “Mama Kelce” showed off the No. 87 Chiefs jersey she’s wearing at Arrowhead Stadium that had a special message from her son.

“Love you Mommy!” the message on the back of the jersey said with her son’s signature.

Donna was also wearing a custom denim jacket featuring her last name over the jersey.

It’s Travis’ 12th season in the NFL, all with the Chiefs. His older brother, Jason Kelce, retired as a Philadelphia Eagle in the offseason.

Donna became the first mother to have two sons play in the same Super Bowl when the Chiefs and Eagles faced off in the 2023 Super Bowl and Kansas City came out victorious.

For that game, Donna wore a custom Chiefs-Eagles jersey with both of her son’s colors and numbers, which now has a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with her custom Chiefs and Eagles sneakers.

Donna was spotted in stadium luxury suites with her son’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, throughout the 2023 season, and that’s expected to continue as the Chiefs go for their third straight Super Bowl, a feat no team has ever accomplished.

Travis is coming off a mediocre regular season by his standards. He didn’t accumulate at least 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2015. He caught 93 passes for 984 yards with five touchdowns.

But all that matters was the hardware at the end of the season. And Travis was a big reason the Chiefs got into the Super Bowl after his contributions against the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in the postseason.

As Travis chases history, Donna will be in the stands rooting him on, and doing so in style.

