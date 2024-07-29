Doug Creek, former MLB relief pitcher, dead at 55

Doug Creek, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who played nine years in the big leagues, has died after a reported battle with cancer. He was 55.

Creek was suffering from the effects of pancreatic cancer, The Journal in West Virginia reported on Sunday. He was reportedly diagnosed with cancer in April.

He was a standout pitcher in West Virginia before he pitched at Georgia Tech, where he was the winningest left-handed pitcher in the program. The St. Louis Cardinals selected Creek in the seventh round of the 1991 MLB Draft.

He made his debut for the Cardinals in 1995 and finished the season pitching in six games. Before the start of the 1996 season, Creek was part of a trade to the San Francisco Giants that helped the Cardinals land Royce Clayton.

Creek pitched two seasons for the Giants and then bounced around the majors from there. He pitched for the Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers.

He made 279 appearances, mostly as a reliever, struck out 292 batters and had a 5.32 career ERA.

In his post-playing career, the New York Post reported that Creek was a charter boat captain and angler, and he ran a baseball academy.

