DP World Tour pro goes shirtless at Soudal Open after landing in the mud

European Tour pro Louis de Jager was baring it all during the second round of the Soudal Open in Belgium on Friday.

After narrowly missing a pond with his tee shot on the 13th hole, de Jager had to do more than just roll up his sleeves in order to save the par 4 after his ball landed in a marshy pit.

The South African golfer took off his shirt and undid his belt before lining up his shot.

“De Jager has the shirt off, the belt undone,” one broadcaster says in a video shared by the DP World Tour on X.

“Is this really necessary,” another interjects.

“Well, he obviously doesn’t want to get mud on his shirt, so yes.”

His second shot got him out of the mud, but de Jager would bogey for the second time on Friday to finish the day 2-under par and T23.

On the bright side, he walked away with a clean shirt.

Spain’s Nacho Elvira sits on top of the leader board after the second round, just one stroke ahead of Ross Fisher.

