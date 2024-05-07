Drake, Kendrick Lamar receive invite from WWE legend to settle rap beef on show

The rap rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar caught the attention of WWE legend Shawn Michaels on Monday.

Michaels, who is the vice president of talent development creative for WWE NXT, offered the two hip-hop stars to come on their show and settle their beef.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way. @kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I’m even offering my services to mediate,” Michaels wrote on X.

Neither Lamar nor Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, responded to Michaels’ outreach.

Both Drake and Lamar have been firing shots at each other over the last few weeks. The Canadian rapper recently released “The Heart Part 6” in response to Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” Lamar accused Drake of having a “secret daughter” in his track “Meet the Grahams.”

CHIEFS’ PATRICK MAHOMES GIVES SUPER BOWL RINGS TO LOGAN PAUL FOR WWE BEATDOWN

The two music stars’ connection goes back to after Lamar was featured on Drake’s “Take Care” album in 2011. The two collaborated on a few more projects before Lamar took aim at Drake on Big Sean’s “Control.” While Lamar said he had “love” for all the rappers he named in his verse, Drake appeared to take it more personal than others.

The two sides threw more shades at each other over the years, but things were dead until October 2023, according to Billboard. Drake linked up with J. Cole. Drake wondered who the “hardest MC” is – himself, Lamar or Cole. Drake said he started to feel like “Muhammad Ali.”

It took a while, but in March, Lamar fired back on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” For weeks, Drake and Lamar traded barbs on diss tracks, and it evolved into what it is now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since Sunday, it has been quiet, but for a few days, the two took over social media.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.