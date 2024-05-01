Draymond Green gets last laugh over Suns player he hit in face after their playoff elimination: ‘Big Softie’

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The bad blood between Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic continues, even when both of their seasons are over.

It all started when Green, now notoriously, hit Nurkic in the face earlier this season after wildly flailing his arms during a game.

That incident was the tipping point for the NBA to suspend him indefinitely, as he had been involved in other dangerous altercations recently.

Well, after the Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention after their loss in the play-in tournament, Nurkic posted on X, formerly Twitter, a gif of the infamous “That’s all folks” graphic from “Looney Tunes.”

Green kept that in his back pocket and pounced when Nurkic’s Phoenix Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.

“Ironically, the tweet may [that] may have spoiled faster [was] from the ‘Big Softie,'” Green said on his podcast on Monday. “Big Softie wanted to tweet after we lost, wanted to post a picture. That tweet spoiled so fast. Like, that’s spoiled milk. Yeah, that is all, folks.”

Green then slammed Nurkic for his inability to have much of a factor into his team’s success.

“You gotta be really careful when you’re not successful, and you try to take jabs at people because when you really don’t have control of your own success, when you don’t play a large enough role in your team’s success, when you can’t really affect the outcome of the game… When you really don’t affect the outcome of the game, it’s really tough to take jabs at people because you gotta jab, and then you can’t affect what your end result is.”

Taking to social media, Green shared a stat on his Instagram that said Nurkic’s .150 winning percentage is the worst ever.

“Hope that brother gets the help he needs,” Green wrote.

Nurkic averaged 7.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in the five-game series.

