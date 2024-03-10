Drew Brees announces scholarships in honor of Jason Kelce: ‘Your legacy transcends the gridiron’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Tributes continue to pour in after Jason Kelce’s retirement, but this one might have the most meaning.

The longtime Philadelphia Eagles center retired this week after an illustrious career that he will parlay into enshrinement in the Hall of Fame.

But Drew Brees, another soon-to-be Hall of Famer, is paying homage to Kelce’s legacy on and off the field.

Brees congratulated Kelce “on an extraordinary 13-year NFL career” in a video on Instagram before making a huge announcement regarding his restaurant, Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar.

“We love to celebrate the heart and the hustle of the underdogs,” Brees said in an Instagram post. “Just like our founder Brandon Landry, walk-on basketball player for the LSU Tigers; my brother, Reid Brees, walk-on baseball player at Baylor University, part of the College World Series team there; and the NFL’s very own Jason Kelce.”

Brees then said the restaurant will be giving out 13 scholarships this year to players who walk on to their football programs. Kelce was a walk-on at the University of Cincinnati before playing 13 seasons in the NFL.

“From his days as a college walk-on at Cincinnati to becoming one of the most highly respected names in the NFL, Jason’s journey has been nothing short of incredible,” Brees said.

“These scholarships represent more than just financial aid. They’re a salute to the relentless spirit and the unwavering dedication that drives athletes to excel, mirroring the qualities that Jason Kelce showcased throughout his career.

“Jason, your legacy transcends the gridiron. It’s about the heart, the unyielding perseverance and the deep belief in one’s potential. With this initiative, your inspirational spirit will continue to guide and motivate future generations. Thank you, and here’s to the spirit of the walk-on.”

Kelce played in 193 games in his NFL career, the second most in team history. He made 156 consecutive starts, a franchise record. In his 13 NFL seasons, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro selection, winning the 2018 Super Bowl LII.

