Duke football tops Florida State for first win in series in 23 games

The Duke Blue Devils put the past behind them on Friday night.

Duke’s 23-16 victory over Florida State snapped a 22-game losing streak against the Seminoles. It was the Blue Devils’ first victory in the series, which dates back to 1992.

“The game went about the way we expected,” Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz said. “The game was won by our defense. . . . The most important stat is the win.”

The Blue Devils ad the ground game working for them. Star Thomas rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Peyton Jones had 29 rushing yards.

Even as Florida State tallied 291 total yards, they had four turnovers. Florida State had two interceptions and lost two fumbles. Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Duke jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn had three of the four Florida State turnovers. He finished with 110 passing yards on nine completions. He also rushed for 47 yards.

“It’s unfortunate that we left plays out there and some of the mistakes that were made,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “I truly believe that this team was ready to go out and play at a very high level.”

Duke improved to 6-1 on the season, while Florida State fell to 1-6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

