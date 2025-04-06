Duke’s Cooper Flagg wins Wooden Award, joining elite company as fourth freshman to receive honor

As he continues playing for a national championship, Cooper Flagg has added another honor to his résumé.

The Duke superstar was named this year’s recipient of the Wooden Award, given to the best college basketball player in the country.

Flagg becomes just the fourth freshman in history to win the award, joining Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson.

Flagg received the nod over Johni Broome, Walter Clayton Jr., Mark Sears and Braden Smith.

This season, Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Despite returning from an ankle injury sustained in the ACC tournament, he is putting up 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the NCAA Tournament.

Flagg has helped carry Duke to the Final Four, and the Blue Devils are the favorite to win it all.

It will not be an easy task because the Final Four features four No. 1 seeds for just the second time in tournament history.

The Blue Devils will take on Houston at 8:49 p.m. ET Saturday after Florida and Auburn meet in San Antonio.

Flagg is the favorite to be the first overall pick this summer if he enters the NBA Draft. Flagg has said he wants to remain at Duke.

“S—, I want to come back next year,” the freshman said in February. “I still feel like a kid. This is the only way I’ve ever known college. That’s how I see it. I really wouldn’t know how kids felt before, and if this feels different, if this feels more like being a professional. I mean, it’s the same thing for kids in high school, too, getting paid a lot of money. I don’t know. I feel pretty normal.”