Duke’s Kyle Filipowski’s status for next game up in the air after court-storming injury: ‘He’s not himself’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Duke star Kyle Filipowski is still feeling the aftermath of Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest.

That is because the star actually injured his knee when a fan storming the court collided with him just mere seconds after the Demon Deacons’ 83-79 win.

At first, head coach Jon Scheyer said Filipowski sprained his ankle, but it turns out it was a right knee injury. He had to be helped off by several members of the Duke staff.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scheyer was shaking hands when he saw Filipowski lumped over.

Duke hosts Louisville on Wednesday night, but Scheyer said it is unclear if Filipowski will be available.

“He’s just not 100 percent after what happened. He’s not himself,” Scheyer said on “Fast Break with Jon Scheyer” on Monday night. “Hopefully, he takes another step (Tuesday) and he can be ready for Wednesday.”

As the fan made contact, it appeared Filipowski extended his arms – the fan who made contact fell to the floor, while the Duke star narrowly missed harder contact from other court-stormers.

Filipowski believed the incident was “personal” and “intentional.”

LSU STAR FLAU’JAE JOHNSON REVEALS WHAT SHE WANTS TO SEE FROM WNBA BEFORE TURNING PRO

Scheyer and prominent college basketball analysts Seth Greenberg and Clark Kellogg called for the banning of court-storms afterward.

“When are we going to ban court storming? When are we going to ban that? How many times does a player have to get into something where they get punched, or they get pushed, or they get taunted right in their face? It’s a dangerous thing,” Scheyer said.

“Wake Forest … dropped the ball,” Greenberg said. “You have to have a plan in place. If you’re playing this game, and you’re expecting to win, you’ve got to hire extra security. You’ve got to have a plan in place to make sure these players get off the court safely. Whether it’s create a blockade with your security so the students on both ends can’t get on the court, you’ve gotta have something in place.

“Wake Forest and their administration, shame on you.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jay Bilas had a similar sentiment when it happened to Caitlin Clark earlier this year.

The loss moved Duke down from No. 8 to 10 in the country – they are 21-6 overall and 12-4 in the ACC, behind only their arch-nemesis in UNC.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.