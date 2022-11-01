Dustin Johnson closes out inaugural LIV Golf season with $35 million in earnings

Dustin Johnson hauled in nearly $36 million in LIV Golf’s inaugural season, becoming the circuit’s highest money earner and making almost half his career earnings in just a matter of five months.

And he still believes he could do better.

Johnson and the other members of the 4 Aces GC — Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez — wrapped up the season-ending LIV Golf team championship on Sunday in first place, just one shot over Cameron Smith and Punch GC.

RORY MCILROY SAYS ‘US VS THEM’ MENTALITY BETWEEN PGA TOUR, LIV WILL CONTINUE TO FRACTURE GOLF

On top of splitting the $16 million first place prize, Johnson also took home $18 million for winning the season-long individual title — bringing his total earnings with LIV Golf to just around $35.6 million.

But the 24-time PGA Tour winner still believes his best golf has yet to be played.

“It was pretty good,” Johnson said, via the Palm Beach Daily News. “I feel like it should have been a lot better. My season, I played good. I didn’t play my best.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to The Associated Press, Johnson won 14% of the $255 million in purses and bonuses won by all players in LIV’s inaugural year. By comparison, he earned nearly $75 million in 251 PGA Tour events, according to Sportrac.

In addition to prize earnings, Johnson was also reported to have agreed to a massive signing bonus worth $125 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s been amazing,” Johnson said Sunday. “Obviously, the fans (are) what makes it. This week’s been incredible. This whole season has gotten better and better and obviously this finale has been unbelievable.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.