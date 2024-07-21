Dutch golf star seethes over Olympics controversy: ‘I’m the one who is f—ed’

Dutch golf star Joost Luiten let it rip Friday and revealed his plans for the Olympics after his efforts to play for the Netherlands were blocked in the days leading up to the Games.

After he missed the cut at The Open Championship, he didn’t hold back his feelings about the International Golf Federation (IGF).

Luiten won a court case, which would have put him in the tournament. However, the IGF revealed the spot was already taken.

“I’m the one who is out. I’m the one who is f—ed,” he said at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland, via Golf Week. “I’m over it now. I spent a lot of money on a court case to win it. And then you win it, and then they say, ‘F— it, you’re still not in because someone else f—ed up.’ That’s the annoying thing.

“It’s mistake after mistake after mistake, and no one wants to own up to it. And nobody wants to make it right. And now I’m in a position where I don’t know what to do.”

Luiten called IGF officials a “bunch of amateurs” and said they should make the Olympic golf event an amateur event because of it.

Luiten shot a 75 and a 76 in the first and second rounds, respectively, of The Open Championship.

Luiten initially qualified for the Olympics. However, he was prohibited by his home country, the Netherlands, because he was not in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Then, the IGF made its decision after he won the court ruling.

“When the International Golf Federation (IGF) received notification of Joost Luiten’s court ruling in the Netherlands and his entry from the Netherlands’ National Olympic Committee (NOC*NSF), his unused quota spot had already been reallocated pursuant to the IGF’s published qualification procedures,” the IGF said in a statement.

“The IGF was not a party to the legal action brought forth by Luiten in the Netherlands. Nevertheless, in an effort to support Luiten, the IGF sought an exception from the IOC to increase the field size of the men’s Olympic golf competition from 60 to 61 competitors to include Luiten. However, the request was denied by the IOC today. The IGF has advised Luiten of the IOC’s decision, and he has not informed the IGF whether he intends to pursue this matter further.”

Luiten said Friday he instead will be taking a vacation in Mallorca, Spain, and could be available should an Olympian drop out at the last minute.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

