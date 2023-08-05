Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys UFC fighter new home after first win: ‘Your story moved me’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo with a home after being moved by the fighter’s story of having just $7 in his bank account before winning his first professional fight in May and sending the money to his village in Zimbabwe for a water well.

Gorimbo’s story involves the loss of his parents at a young age and a life-changing experience nearly losing his life while illegally mining for diamonds in Zimbabwe. Looking for change, the 32-year-old moved to Miami, where he was sleeping on a couch in the gym where he trained.

His story went viral after it was revealed he had just over $7 in his bank account prior to his win over Takashi Sato on the undercard of UFC Vegas 73 May 20. Gorimbo used the money he made from the fight to help provide his village in Zimbabwe with a water well.

Johnson saw the story on Twitter in June and vowed to help. This week, he made good on that promise.

In a video posted to social media Thursday, Johnson surprised Gorimbo as he gave an interview about their interaction on social media.

“You inspire me to work hard, thank you,” Gorimbo said with tears in his eyes. “I will become a champion, trust me. Believe me.”

“Your story moved me. When I found out you had seven bucks in your bank account — I know what that’s like. I was here in Miami when I had seven bucks,” Johnson said. “But then, you win your fight, and you sell your fight kit, you buy a water well for your village in Zimbabwe so your people can have clean water. Because you could have taken that money and put it down on a car, on an apartment.

“But you didn’t. You took care of your people, and that just says exactly who you are and that’s why I flew all the way in, man, just to look you in the eyes, brother, and tell you I got your back.”

Gorimbo showed Johnson his list of reasons why he fights and the couch where he sleeps, adding that no matter where he goes, he will take it with him.

“This couch is going with me wherever I’m gonna go now.”

Johnson then took Gorimbo for a car ride and revealed the real reason for his visit.

“I wanted to come here. I wanted to bring you here. I wanted to look you in the eye, and I wanted to tell you welcome home,” Johnson said, presenting Gorimbo with a key to the house he had taken him to.

In response to Johnson’s generosity, Gorimbo said the money he was going to save up and use to buy a home for him and his family will now be used to build another well back home.

“God is the Greatest,” Gorimbo tweeted Thursday.

“I am very grateful of @therock for what he did for me and my family. This was the best day of my life. This was a life changing day. My life has been changed and I will use this as motivation to change others lives too. I am very very grateful to everyone.”