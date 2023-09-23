Dwyane Wade says telling wife about fathering child with another woman ‘way harder’ than losing NBA Finals

NBA great Dwyane Wade said telling his wife Gabrielle Union he had fathered a child with another woman during a break in their relationship was more difficult than losing in the NBA Finals.

During a recent appearance on NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, the three-time NBA champion recalled telling Union in 2013 about conceiving his son, Xavier, while the couple was on a brief break.

“You’re thinking about it all. It was all scary,” Wade said. “You know this is going to hurt someone that you’ve been building a relationship with and a life with.”

Wade, 41, said he attempted to end their relationship to try and avoid the conflict but ultimately told Union before the news became public.

“I tried to pussyfoot around it,” he said. “I tried to break up with her. ‘Hey, things have been bad lately. Hey, we’ve been having a little distance in our relationship anyway.’ I tried all that. She kept showing up.”

Having already won his first NBA championship with the Miami Heat in 2006, Wade again advanced to the finals in the 2010-2011 season. They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

“I couldn’t have gotten through that moment without her sticking with me,” he added. “We were in the playoffs (2012-2013 season), I think even going into the finals – whatever year that was. Man, that was a rough time for me.”

The Heat won another title in 2012 and became back-to-back NBA champions in 2013 after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in seven games.

“It hasn’t been perfect,” Wade said of his marriage to Union since the revelation. “It will never be perfect, but that was nine years ago. We go to therapy. We’ve been to therapy. We’ve had shouts about it. We’ve had regular conversations about it, and so it’s been something that’s going to continue to be something that I have to work at and work on. It doesn’t go away because years come or because I say, ‘I’m sorry.’

“Time, distance, space, it doesn’t help it, but it allows you to see things differently when you have time away from it.”