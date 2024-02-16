EA Sports announces College Football video game will return this summer

Lots of people are going to be reminiscing about their childhood after EA Sports announced its College Football video game will return after an 11-year hiatus.

The series began in 1993 with the release of Bill Walsh College Football, and the game was released under the legendary coach’s name for two years.

The name changed to College Football USA for the 1996 and 1997 seasons before changing to NCAA Football from 1998 to 2014.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The game was on a hiatus for a while due to disputes among EA, the NCAA and college athletes. Each installment since the 1997 version featured a cover athlete as video games normally do. However, the cover athlete wasn’t permitted to be paid for his image and likeness.

Plus, in each installment, game players were unable to see names of the athletes when controlling them. Instead, Reggie Bush, for example, would be listed as “HB No. 5,” and Tim Tebow as “QB No. 15.”

FORMER PAC-12 STAR DEFENDS DISMANTLING OF CONFERENCE, REALIGNMENT: ‘IT’S TIME’

But now, with NIL legal, players will know exactly who is on the field, rather than just a position and number.

A release date has not been announced, but the name of the game will be College Football 25.

EA Sports announced a return of the game three years ago and even said a game would be released last summer, but it did not happen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company says the game will arrive “this summer,” with more information coming in May.

The last cover athlete was Denard Robinson of the Michigan Wolverines.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.