Eagles add Super Bowl champion to bolster D-line even more

Just days after adding veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph, the Philadelphia Eagles weren’t done bolstering their defensive interior.

Ndamukong Suh is reportedly signing a deal with the Eagles for the remainder of the season, giving them even more defensive strength, per NFL Network. Suh seemingly confirmed the deal was done on social media.

Despite taking their first loss on Monday night, the Eagles have been arguably the NFL’s best team this season. But, if there is a knock on their team, it’s getting defensive run stops.

Philadelphia is the third-best team in the league in terms of yards allowed per game (302.4), but they sit 20th in the league with 124.8 yards allowed on the ground per game. The pass game, on the other hand, has been hard for opponents. The Eagles give up 177.7 yards per game through the air, the second-best mark of any team in the league.

So GM Howie Roseman, understanding his team is a Super Bowl favorite at this point in the season, is using his resources to bring in players, veterans with playoff experience, to fill any holes in his roster. Suh has hinted for weeks that he’d want to play for the Eagles if they came calling.

Eagles legend defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is questionable to play this week against the Indianapolis Colts, while rookie Jordan Davis is on the injured reserve. That led to Roseman bringing Joseph and Suh on board.

He also used the NFL trade deadline to add veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to a group of solid defensive ends after trading with the Chicago Bears. Quinn joined Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham on the outside, giving the Eagles an even scarier defensive front.

Suh is a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the 35-year-old spent his previous three seasons. Suh and the 34-year-old Joseph are looking for another ring at the latter stages of their career.

Suh, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, totaled six sacks, seven tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits and 27 combined tackles in 17 games with the Bucs last season. He is solid against the run.

For his career, Suh has totaled 70.5 sacks and 590 tackles over 191 career games. He was the 2010 Defensive Rookie of the Year as well as a member of the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team.