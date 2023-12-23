Eagles’ AJ Brown thinks NFL should’ve done away with Monday games

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown floated a radical plan on Thursday in the name of player safety – get rid of “Monday Night Football.”

Brown and the Eagles will play the New York Giants on Christmas Day. It would be the team’s second consecutive Monday night game after the team fell to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

In an interview with DraftKings, Brown lamented the physical toll a short week has on the players’ bodies.

“It most definitely does, honestly. Because it’s a short week and then right after the game you only have a certain amount of time just for your body to recover, and it speeds up the process, and that adds … wear and tear with practice,” the star wide receiver said.

“So, it gets difficult. The Monday night games, I think they shoulda took out. I know it’s cool, everybody watching you on Monday night, but the turnaround after that, it’s difficult, especially if you leave the game a little banged up.”

The short weeks have been tough for players to get healthy and this late in the season, every team would probably like to have a little extra rest.

However, Monday night, or Thursday night games for that matter, are not going anywhere. The NFL even added a Black Friday game for the first time this year.

Philadelphia had six players on its injury report heading into the game against the Seahawks.

