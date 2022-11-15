Eagles’ Brandon Graham criticized for crucial penalty on Taylor Heinicke hit

Philadelphia Eagles veteran pass rusher Brandon Graham faced immense backlash for a crucial penalty late in their loss to the Washington Commanders that ultimately gave their opponent a fresh set of downs and killed off any momentum.

The play occurred with under 2 minutes to play. Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was dropping back to pass looking to extend the drive but decided to give himself up and take a knee with no one to throw to. The drive appeared to be over for Washington when the unthinkable happened.

Graham came around and hit Heinicke while the quarterback was down. The play resulted in an unnecessary roughness call and gave Washington a fresh set of downs. The Eagles only got the ball back with minimal time left and could not do anything with it.

Washington won 32-21, but it was Graham who received a ton of criticism on social media.

Graham finished with two tackles. He said he was “sick” over the brain fart.

“I’m just more sick that I let the team down in the moment,” the defensive end, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Graham’s teammate Darius Slay expressed support from the defender.

“BG does what BG does and hustles hard and plays hard,” Slay added. “I am with him. S— happens. He is not perfect. S— happens. I had a penalty. I gave them a first down. He is alright. We are good.”