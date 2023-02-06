Eagles’ Brandon Graham fined over $13K for unsportsmanlike conduct in NFC title game, 8 others fined: reports

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was slapped with a major fine this weekend for unsportsmanlike conduct in the NFC Championship game – a game that proved costly for both the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

The 34-year-old veteran was given a $13,261 penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the Eagles’ 31-7 victory over the Niners, the NFL Network reported Sunday.

The penalty was not called in the game last weekend.

But the title game proved to be a costly endeavor for both teams with several players getting fined, including 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams who was ejected late in the fourth quarter for slamming Eagles safety K’Von Wallace to the ground.

The incident arose from a scuffle between 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel and Wallace, who grabbed at each other’s face masks following a play. As they both refused to let go, several players jumped in to break it up and that’s when Williams grabbed Wallace from behind and slammed him to the ground.

Williams and Wallace were both ejected but Williams was hit with a $12,731 fine.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, five other 49ers players were fined separately from that incident, totaling $48,372 in fines.

Two other Eagles players aside from Graham were also fined in the NFC title game for a total of $30,247, according to the report.