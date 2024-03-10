Eagles’ Brandon Graham signs one-year deal ahead of farewell season

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham is putting off retirement for at least one more year.

The veteran pass rusher agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced Saturday.

When Graham suits up for his 15th NFL season with the Eagles later this year, he will set the franchise record for seasons played.

Graham has 73 sacks in a record 195 career games with the Eagles, including three sacks last season. The 35-year-old is a popular player in the locker room and in the Philadelphia community.

Graham said his decision to stay in Philly was partly inspired by Ray Lewis, who spent his entire 17-year career with the Baltimore Ravens.

“I did it because I always wanted to get to 15 (years in the NFL),” Graham told CBS Sports. “I’m happy that the team wanted me one more year. … It’s important to me because Ray Lewis was one of the guys I looked up to (as a player); to see him do it the way he did it (staying with one team for 17 seasons) was nice … but I’m done after this.”

Philadelphia drafted Graham No. 13 overall in the 2010 draft out of Michigan. He missed most of the 2022 season with a torn Achilles tendon but came back to post a career-high 11 sacks.

Graham did not become a full-time starter until his sixth NFL season. He received All-Pro honors after his standout 2106 season. Graham sacked Tom Brady on what proved to be a key play in the 2018 Super Bowl to help lift the Eagles to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

Graham also expressed optimism about the addition of longtime coach Vic Fangio to the defensive staff. Philadelphia parted ways with Sean Desai earlier this year and hired Fangio as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

