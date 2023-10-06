Eagles’ Darius Slay pleads with Taylor Swift not to attend Super Bowl rematch against Chiefs

The biggest star in the football world is now Taylor Swift.

Swift has appeared at the last two Kansas City Chiefs games amid rumors she and Travis Kelce are dating.

The Chiefs won those games against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

The Philadelphia Eagles face the Chiefs in Week 11 in a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl, which Kansas City won, 38-35. The game will be played in Kansas City, where Swift appeared last week.

Kansas City hardly needs any help, but one member of the Eagles suggests Swift is a bit of a good luck charm.

Darius Slay is pleading with Swift to stay away from Arrowhead.

“Taylor Swift, she might not miss a game this year,” Slay said on his “Big Play Slay” podcast. “And it look like they 2-0 with her. If we play her, when we play her, I know we play them (in Kansas City). Taylor, do not come to the game. Do not come to the game ’cause you seem like you bring the energy of winning. So, do not come to that game.”

TRAVIS KELCE KNOCKS CONTROVERSIAL HOLDING CALL THAT HELPED HIS CHIEFS BEAT JETS: ‘LET THE GUYS PLAY’

Kelce’s fame has skyrocketed since the rumors began, but he says the NFL is “overdoing it a little bit” with the hype surrounding the duo.

“I think everybody is just overwhelmed with … I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game,” the tight end said. “I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching.

“But, at the same time, I think they’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure. Especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it and a lot of the people watching.”

Swift was alongside Kelce’s mother in a luxury suite when the Chiefs played the Bears. Earlier this week, at MetLife Stadium, she was in a star-studded suite with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, among others.