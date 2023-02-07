Eagles’ Darius Slay recalls ‘disrespect’ from former Lions coach ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay is still feeling disrespected by one of his former coaches and suggested he still carries a chip on his shoulder heading into the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Slay played for the Detroit Lions from 2013 to 2019 and was traded to the Eagles before the start of the 2020 season.

Before the 2019 season was over, Slay disclosed he had lost respect for Lions head coach Matt Patricia who told him that he wasn’t an “elite corner.” Slay was named to the Pro Bowl that year.

In two of his first three seasons in the green and white, Slay has been named to the Pro Bowl two more times. He played in all 17 games for Philadelphia in 2022 and had three interceptions along with 14 passes defended and 55 total tackles.

Still, the last moments in Detroit weigh on him.

“He basically just said, ‘You are not in that category yet.’ At that time, I only had one Pro Bowl, but now I’m at five, so I want to know how he feels about that now,” Slay said, via Mass Live. “I don’t wish bad on him, but as a man, me and him just don’t get along. He’s a smart coach, he knows his X’s and O’s, but the disrespect is not what I’m with.”

Patricia joined the Lions from the Bill Belichick regime with the New England Patriots. In 43 games in Detroit, he was 13-29-1. Detroit fired him after Week 12 of the 2020 season.

Slay now gets to play in his first Super Bowl.