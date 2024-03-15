Eagles deny tampering violations in Saquon Barkley deal: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Philadelphia Eagles are denying tampering suspicions after Penn State head coach James Franklin suggested that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke directly to Saquon Barkley in his pitch to the former New York Giant.

Concerns over potential tampering on the Eagles’ behalf came from the comments Franklin made to Sports Illustrated in a report published this week.

Franklin recalled that Barkley said Roseman painted the deal as a potential homecoming.

“(Barkley) said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch,” Franklin told the outlet. “Not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that but also the connection with Penn State and the fan base as well. So just a really cool opportunity.”

However, according to a report from ESPN, the Eagles confirmed that all recruiting is facilitated through an agent. A source also told the outlet that the Giants have not reached out to the league regarding the matter.

The Eagles lured Barkley away from their NFC East rival with a three-year deal worth $37.75 million and includes $26 million guaranteed.

The deal makes Barkley the highest-paid running back in franchise history.

Barkley, 27, played in 14 games last season, missing three because of a high ankle sprain. He ran for 962 yards and six touchdowns and had 41 catches, including four touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

