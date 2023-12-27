Eagles’ DeVonta Smith gives blunt assessment on team after win: ‘We’re not playing good football right now’

The Philadelphia Eagles outlasted the New York Giants on Monday evening to maintain their slim lead in the NFC East, but it did not appear to give the team any confidence with two weeks left to play in the season.

A week after Jalen Hurts spoke on the team’s commitment, wide receiver DeVonta Smith admitted the team was not ecstatic with the way they won the game against the Giants. Smith had four catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.

“Eleven wins? We’re not playing good football right now,” Smith said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “As an offense, we’re not where we want to be. I’m not satisfied. Yeah, we got 11 wins. I’m not happy. It needs to be better for what I want to do, what everybody else in here wants to do, what we want to be.

“We’re nowhere near that, so no I’m not happy.”

Smith added that he was confident the team would fix whatever it was that ailed them before the end of the regular season.

Philly’s losing streak game to an end win the 33-25 win over the Giants. Last week, Hurts was critical of the team’s performance in the loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I’ve been talking about execution all year. Being on the same page, everyone being on the same page. We didn’t execute,” he said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t think we’re, we’re all, we’re committed enough. Just got to turn it around. You know, it’s a challenge that we have to embrace. Just continue to see it through.”

He later clarified and expanded on the remark before the Giants game.

“My mind was in a place of really just trying to challenge myself, challenge myself,” he said. “I think when you think holistically about the things we want to accomplish and everything we’re trying to do. It all runs through me, it all starts with me. When I say ‘we’ I mean ‘me’ because I’m the point guard out there. I’m the one that makes everything go. I’m the guy that everyone trusts to set the pace for everything. That’s in my play, that’s in my leadership, that’s in every aspect of the game. That comes with the shoes that I walk in.

“This is a challenge to myself. You challenge yourself, and you challenge the people around you. I think it’s just a situation where we are, where it’s just something that we’re going through, not something we’re stuck in. It’s beauty in all of this. It’s beauty in all of it and I embrace every ounce of it.”

The Eagles enter Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals – the team’s final home game of the season. In Week 18, they hit the road to play the New York Giants.

