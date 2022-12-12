Eagles’ DeVonta Smith somehow avoids Giants defenders for big TD catch

The Philadelphia Eagles toyed with the New York Giants in the first half of their pivotal NFC East matchup on Sunday and DeVonta Smith’s touchdown underscored the team’s hot start.

In the second quarter, Jalen Hurts and the offense was faced with a 4th-and-7 from the Giants’ 41-yard line. Smith was one-on-one in the slot and streaked down the field to get in position for a catch.

As Smith went up for the grab, he beat cornerback Darnay Holmes and leaped for the ball. Smith grabbed it and somehow avoided Giants safety Julian Love who was blazing a trail toward the second-year wide receiver. Love appeared to go for the catch instead of a hit and failed to wrap up Smith.

The former Alabama standout then waltzed into the end zone for Philadelphia’s second score of the game.

Philadelphia maintained a 24-7 lead on New York at the half as Hurts increased his MVP resume.

Hurts was 17 of 24 with 171 passing yards and two touchdown passes for the Eagles. His other touchdown pass went to A.J. Brown. Miles Sanders also had a touchdown to his credit in the first half.

Smith led the Eagles with six catches for 64 yards while Brown had two catches for 42 yards. Sanders led the team with 44 rushing yards on eight carries.

Philadelphia was looking for its 12th win of the season.