Eagles fans chant ‘f— the Chiefs,’ climb poles after team’s narrow Super Bowl LVII loss

It’s safe to say Philadelphia Eagles fans were pretty upset with how Super Bowl LVII unfolded on Sunday night as they saw their team lose 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes’ scramble on the Chiefs’ final drive got the team in field-goal range but it was a late holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry that got the team even closer. Harrison Butker would kick the go-ahead field goal to help the Chiefs win the game.

Mahomes would win the Super Bowl LVII MVP award.

Back east, Eagles fans took to the streets of Philadelphia to scream and yell and take out their frustrations. Fans scoured the roads under a heavy police presence.

A sea of green marched down the street banging drums and screaming “F— the Chiefs!”

Philadelphia police issued warnings to fans to disperse as the crowd started to get rowdier. Fans lit up fireworks and climbed the greased poles. It didn’t appear that crowds got too out of hand.

Philadelphia was back in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2017 season. It was the first Super Bowl win in franchise history and fans were overly jubilant.

This time, Eagles fans were on the losing end after a terrific season. Jalen Hurts did all he could to get Philadelphia into a position to win but it was not enough.

Hurts finished 27-of-38 with 304 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He had three rushing touchdowns as well.

Fox News’ Ramiro Vargas contributed to this report.