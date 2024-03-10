Eagles’ Fletcher Cox announces his retirement from NFL

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announced his retirement on Sunday.

Cox played 12 seasons with the Eagles, won a Super Bowl, was selected to the Pro Bowl six times and was an All-Pro nod once. He was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-2010s Team.

“After much reflection, I have made the decision to retire from the game of football,” he said in a message to Eagles fans. “I gave everything I had to this team and to this city. I don’t know what’s next for me, but I do know that I’m forever grateful for my time here in Philadelphia and with the Eagles organization.”

The Eagles selected Cox with the No. 12 overall pick out of Mississippi State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He made a good first impression with 5.5 sacks and 39 tackles in his rookie season.

He finished his career with 70 sacks, 519 tackles and three fumble recoveries for touchdowns. He was on the 2017 Eagles team that defeated the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

“To Eagles fans everywhere – there is not a fan base in all of sports that is as passionate as you. You are intense and demanding, but it’s because of how much you care,” his message read. “After spending my career here, I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. I’ll never forget the feeling of running out of the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field, or the roar of the crowd after making a big play.

“One of the proudest moments of my life was holding up that Lombardi Trophy at the Rocky steps while looking out into the sea of fans. It was breathtaking to realize what we were able to accomplish and how much it meant to so many.”

Cox also thanked Eagles leadership, his mother and teammates Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce Lane Johnson, Trent Cole, Derek Barnett and Vinny Curry.

Kelce announced his retirement earlier in the week.

