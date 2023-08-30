Eagles’ Haason Reddick lauds Jalen Hurts’ leadership ability: ‘He’s just a great human being’

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts signed a five-year contract extension over the offseason and is set to lead the team back into the thick of things in hopes of capturing a Super Bowl title.

The team rallied around Hurts last season as he improved to 14-1 as a starter from 8-7 in 2021. Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, but the team fell just short to the Kansas City Chiefs. While the ball and one call in particular didn’t go Philadelphia’s way, Hurts wanted the blame placed on his shoulders.

That type of leadership is something that veterans like Haason Reddick can respect and use to rally around.

“Just his character and who he is as a person – a truly humble, God-fearing man and a great teammate and a greater leader,” Reddick told Fox News Digital of Hurts’ leadership abilities. “To be as young as he is, he has this like old-soul feel to him.”

“He’s positive to everybody. He respects the people. Anybody that he comes across, he respects them. As busy as he can be, the way that he gives his time, the way that he works, he’s just a great human being.”

Hurts is coming off the best season of his short career.

He threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns. He only had six interceptions as well. His stats helped him earn NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year votes. He earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro selections.

The Eagles return in 2023 with only a few changes made to the offensive side of the football from 2022. Offensive linemen Isaac Seumalo and Andre Dillard left, as did running back Miles Sanders and wide receiver Zach Pascal.

The team added wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and running backs D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny.