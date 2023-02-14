Eagles’ Haason Reddick starts Twitter beef with NFL analyst Brian Baldinger after Super Bowl LVII analysis

After leading the NFL in sacks during the regular season with 70, the Philadelphia Eagles defense didn’t get Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the ground once in their Super Bowl LVII loss.

While many credit the Chiefs’ offensive line for a great effort against a tough Eagles defensive line, some believe the field conditions played a factor too.

That’s what led to a Twitter beef between NFL analyst Brian Baldinger and Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick.

Baldinger broke down a play by Chiefs right tackle Andrew Wylie, praising his performance against Reddick in the game.

“You want to give a co-MVP? Give it to Andrew Wylie,” Baldinger said while breaking down film. “Here he is against one of the best pass rushers in the league. Here’s Haason Reddick chopping down that right arm. But see — that’s what wrestlers do. Put that head right into the chest. And then once he gets down, turn it into Monday Night Raw. Give him the club right to the back of the head. Don’t let him up, don’t let him breathe. It’s Super Bowl Sunday. You win the down. Andrew Wylie, stud in this game.”

Reddick jumped right into Baldinger’s replies and wasn’t too happy with the analysis.

“You made a video about how it was slippery all game. And on this play it’s clear I slipped like I did most of the game. You know better than this Baldy,” he wrote.

But Baldinger wasn’t going to stay silent.

“I know guys who changed spikes. Did you. Everyone was slipping all game. I wasn’t trying to show you up,” he responded.

Again, Reddick pointed out the other video in which Baldinger was looking at players on each side slipping on the grass the NFL reportedly paid $800,000 to import to State Farm Stadium for the big game.

“I did and was still slipping. Check your other video. You’ll see that my spikes are changed. Once again, you know better than this Baldy,” Reddick said, ending the conversation.

The loss was certainly a frustrating one for the Eagles, who also saw a holding call on James Bradberry effectively end their chances at victory. Though Bradberry admitted to holding Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, many, including Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, didn’t believe the call should have been made.

Head coach Nick Sirianni, though, never made any excuses, including the field conditions. He noted that both teams had to play on it, and the game ultimately came down to a field goal to win it late.

Reddick was a key reason why the Eagles’ sack total was so high this year, tallying a career-high 16, plus five forced fumbles to lead the NFL.

This postseason was Reddick’s first trip of his career, and he made the most of it with 3.5 sacks and nine combined tackles in three games.