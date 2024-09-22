Eagles’ Jalen Carter needs to be restrained as he trash talks Saints players, fans

The Philadelphia Eagles’ defense stepped up and held the New Orleans Saints to just 12 points in their Week 3 win on Sunday and defensive lineman Jalen Carter let everyone know.

Carter, the second-year player out of Georgia, was trash talking Saints players on the sideline and then turned to those who packed the Caesars Superdome. Carter had to be restrained by head coach Nick Sirianni, assistant coach Clint Hurtt and chief security officer Dom DiSandro.

Philadelphia made a huge stop on the Saints’ final drive. New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr took a huge hit and it led to a Reed Blankenship interception.

The Eagles won the game, 15-12.

Carr was sacked once and the Blankenship pick was the only interception he threw in the game.

Carter had four total tackles, including two for a loss. He had two passes defended and a QB hit.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley excised some demons from the Eagles’ Monday night disaster against the Atlanta Falcons. He scored two touchdowns, including the 65-yarder that gave them the lead late in the game.

Barkley finished with 147 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Jalen Hurts was 29-of-38 with 311 passing yards and an interception. Tight end Dallas Goedert led Philly with 10 catches for 170 yards.

The Saints were the highest-scoring offense entering the game.

