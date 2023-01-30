Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set to make Super Bowl history

Super Bowl LVII will showcase a battle between two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now: Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

History will also be made as both step on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It just so happens that Mahomes and Hurts are also products of Texas, with Mahomes playing at Whitehouse High School and Hurts developing his skills at Channelview High School, where his father Averion Hurts, was a football coach.

Both quarterbacks have taken different paths since then – Hurts ended up going to Alabama while Mahomes stayed home at Texas Tech – but it has led to this moment.

Mahomes already has a Super Bowl under his belt, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super LIV to cement his elite status in the NFL and show what the next generation of quarterbacks can be. However, he has also lost in a Super Bowl, falling to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a season later despite his best efforts.

EAGLES FANS PARTY IN THE STREETS, CLIMB UP GREASED POLES AFTER TEAM’S NFC CHAMPIONSHIP WIN

Hurts, on the other hand, has quickly developed into one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, playing a vital role in the Eagles finishing the regular season with the best record in the league at 14-3.

That earned Philly a bye in the playoffs, and in their two games to get to this point with the Vince Lombardi Trophy within reach, Hurts and the Eagles have blown out both the New York Giants and 49ers to reach his first Super Bowl.

Philadelphia knocked Niners rookie Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant in this year’s draft, out on the first drive of the game after Haason Reddick hit his arm while throwing. The 49ers believe Purdy suffered a UCL injury, but he was forced back into the game when Josh Johnson, his backup, suffered a concussion from another Eagles pass rush.

CHIEFS’ TRAVIS KELCE TO THE CINCINNATI MAYOR: ‘KNOW YOUR ROLE AND SHUT YOUR MOUTH’

A 31-7 victory was the result, and Hurts did not have to do much throwing as the run game totaled four touchdowns, including one from his legs, to win the conference.

There was more pressure on Mahomes to get the job done in Arrowhead, as it came down to the final minute of the game tied at 20 apiece before a late hit when he ran out of bounds thrusted the Chiefs into field-goal range.

Harrison Butker was perfect from 45 yards out, sending his team back to the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is set up to be a fantastic game between two powerhouses in their respective conferences, but it will also be Black history once kickoff rolls around on Feb. 12.