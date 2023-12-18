Eagles’ Jalen Hurts questionable to play vs Seahawks as sickness worsens

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was downgraded to questionable for Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, as the illness he’s been battling has gotten worse.

Hurts did not practice with the Eagles on Saturday due to an undisclosed illness, though ESPN reported that he was expected to travel with the team to Seattle for their meeting with the Seahawks.

Hurts traveled separately from the team to Seattle to avoid getting anyone else sick, ESPN reported Sunday.

Hurts is hoping he can be healthy enough to play on Monday, which the Eagles need after back-to-back losses.

If Hurts is unable to play, his backup Marcus Mariota will take over the signal calling on offense.

Philadelphia is already dealing with some key losses throughout their roster heading into this crucial primetime matchup, including starting cornerback Darius Slay, out after needing knee surgery. Linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee) and right guard Cam Jurgens (pectoral) are also unavailable for the Eagles.

At 10-3, the Eagles are certainly positioned for a playoff spot in the NFC, but they’re playing for seeding at the moment. Arguably the hottest team in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys, rolled through the Eagles this past week to take the lead in the NFC East, which vaulted their position to second in the NFC.

The Eagles moved down to five, owning the first wild card spot right now.

It’s easy sledding, though, for Philadelphia in their final three games following this week. They have to play the New York Giants twice, though they’ve been a better team of late, winning three straight heading into Sunday in their matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Those games come in Weeks 16 and 18 with an Arizona Cardinals meeting in Week 17 as well.

But every game is more crucial now than earlier in the season, with each win or loss vastly impacting seeds for the playoffs.

The Eagles also want to get their offense back on track, as they’ve been outscored 75-32 in these two straight losses to the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks are also a team gunning for a playoff spot this postseason, as they sit with a 6-7 record entering Monday. The Green Bay Packers enter Sunday with the final wild card spot, also at 6-7 on the season.

It goes without saying how important Hurts is to the Eagles, so they will hold out hope his symptoms subside, allowing him to help Philly snap this losing streak and get back on track with their Super Bowl dreams very much alive.