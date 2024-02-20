Eagles’ Jalen Hurts the ‘most overrated player in football,’ ex-NFL QB says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to three consecutive playoff appearances and one Super Bowl appearance in the last three seasons, and he was on the cusp of bringing the Lombardi Trophy home in 2022.

The Eagles’ offense has been ranked in the top 10 in scoring and yards gained in the last two seasons. Hurts earned Pro Bowl nods in back-to-back years and has won 25 games in his last 32 starts – not to mention amassing more than 3,700 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns over the last two years.

Still, former NFL quarterback and current NBC analyst Chris Simms is not sold on the former Oklahoma and Alabama standout.

“I respect a lot about Jalen Hurts, but I think Jalen Hurts is also like the most overrated player in football, Simms said on the “PHX Cardinals Podcast.” During Super Bowl week. “That’s me. That’s me, I know I’m wrong, I take a lot of crap about that comment.

“He plays quarterback for a team that’s an All-Star team. They have the best O-line in football. It’s not even close, right? They got maybe the best duos at wide receiver in all of football, right. I just think if you put some other quarterbacks in Philly, you put Kyler Murray there, you go, ‘Damn, Kyler’s amazing. Is he the MVP of football?”

Simms explained that he thinks the analysis on Hurts loses sight of that. He said when Murray is “on his game, he’s every bit in the class of Jalen Hurts.”

Both Hurts and Murray, who plays for the Arizona Cardinals, have similar numbers when they are healthy. Neither has had a season of more than 4,000 passing yards or 30 touchdown passes. Murray missed portions of the 2022 and 2023 seasons with a torn ACL.

Both quarterbacks have also had great wide receivers at their disposal – Murray with DeAndre Hopkins and Hurst with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

However, Murray has not had the postseason success Hurts has had. The quarterbacks are expected to be healthy during the 2024 season.